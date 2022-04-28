NCR (NYSE:NCR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-$3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.11 billion.NCR also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.700-$3.200 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NCR traded up $3.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.01. 185,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day moving average is $40.52. NCR has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). NCR had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 30.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NCR will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered NCR from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered NCR from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.83.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $453,862,000 after purchasing an additional 658,058 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 161,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,577,000 after purchasing an additional 301,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter valued at $8,255,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile (Get Rating)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Payments & Network, Digital Banking, Self-Service Banking, Retail, and Hospitality segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

