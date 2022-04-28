Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $3.94. 164,721 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,419,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, William Blair cut Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $743.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.98% and a negative net margin of 514.03%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $119,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $53,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137 over the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 10.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 6.4% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 19,676 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 16.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,613 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

