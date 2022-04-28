Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) Trading Down 5.6%

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.54 and last traded at $3.54. 1,404 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 16,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.
Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Nemaura Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $89.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMRD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nemaura Medical by 27.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 23,593 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nemaura Medical by 200.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 57,674 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nemaura Medical by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 19,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nemaura Medical by 6,528.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 49,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nemaura Medical in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. 2.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD)
Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.
