Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) Trading Down 5.6%

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.54 and last traded at $3.54. 1,404 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 16,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Nemaura Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $89.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02.

Nemaura Medical ( NASDAQ:NMRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Nemaura Medical Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMRD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nemaura Medical by 27.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 23,593 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nemaura Medical by 200.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 57,674 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nemaura Medical by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 19,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nemaura Medical by 6,528.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 49,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nemaura Medical in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. 2.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

