NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $117.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.44 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.75. 2,205,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.81. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.94.

In other news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after acquiring an additional 269,139 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 430,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,685,000 after acquiring an additional 37,282 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 288,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 77,125 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 160,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 100,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

