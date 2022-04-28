Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Holdings Boosted by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C grew its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Nestlé comprises about 3.2% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $13,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dempze Nancy E increased its stake in Nestlé by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 30,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSRGY shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Nestlé from €50.00 ($53.76) to €51.00 ($54.84) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.80.

Shares of Nestlé stock traded up $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $129.18. 246,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,449. Nestlé S.A. has a 1-year low of $117.99 and a 1-year high of $141.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.60.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

