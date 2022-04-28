NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.12. The company had a trading volume of 428,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,592. The firm has a market cap of $645.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.24. NETGEAR has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $41.96.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NETGEAR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BWS Financial reduced their target price on NETGEAR from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NETGEAR from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

In other news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $47,404.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $47,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 227,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in NETGEAR by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NETGEAR by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in NETGEAR by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,262 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in NETGEAR by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,785 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

