New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Announces Earnings Results

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. New York Community Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

NYSE NYCB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,553,847. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $14.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,879,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,373,000 after acquiring an additional 469,548 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2,533.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 444,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 427,953 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,427,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,427,000 after purchasing an additional 80,177 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $789,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

