Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Cut to $88.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NEM. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Newmont from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Newmont from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $94.28 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.26.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $72.13 on Monday. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.20 and a 200 day moving average of $64.83.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Newmont will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s payout ratio is 167.94%.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total transaction of $251,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,343 shares of company stock worth $4,838,533 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Newmont by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 132,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 53.1% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 37,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 55.7% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Newmont by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 144,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its position in Newmont by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

