NewYorkCoin Market Cap Hits $2.86 Million (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded down 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $399.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.94 or 0.00259155 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00014386 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001387 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

