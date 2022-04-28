NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $93.70 and last traded at $93.14, with a volume of 2012 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.56.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 172.73%.

NXRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

