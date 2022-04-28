NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Cut to $81.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NEE. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.44.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NEE opened at $73.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $143.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.38. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.73%.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,724,059,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 18.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,066 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,829 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 30.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $644,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,955 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $166,275,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.