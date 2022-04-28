NFT Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One NFT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $5.07 million and $39,846.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFT has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NFT Coin Profile

NFT (NFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling NFT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

