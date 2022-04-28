Nichols (LON:NICL) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Nichols (LON:NICL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,325 ($16.89) target price on the stock.

Shares of NICL stock opened at GBX 1,367 ($17.42) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,361.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,353.92. Nichols has a 12 month low of GBX 1,105 ($14.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,650 ($21.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £498.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.30 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Nichols’s previous dividend of $9.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Nichols’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.31%.

In related news, insider Andrew Milne acquired 1,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,365 ($17.40) per share, for a total transaction of £19,983.60 ($25,469.79). Also, insider David Rattigan acquired 3,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.08) per share, with a total value of £48,990.40 ($62,439.97).

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

