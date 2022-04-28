Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nielsen had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Nielsen updated its FY22 guidance to $1.81 to $1.91 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NLSN traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,949,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,379,235. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.16. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Get Nielsen alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

In other Nielsen news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc purchased 9,942,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $272,821,788.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders bought 26,105,385 shares of company stock worth $715,142,857. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Nielsen by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Nielsen by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Nielsen during the fourth quarter worth about $997,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Nielsen by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 68,688 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NLSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nielsen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.11.

Nielsen announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Nielsen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.