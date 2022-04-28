Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nielsen had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Nielsen’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Nielsen updated its FY22 guidance to $1.81 to $1.91 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NLSN traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,949,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,379,235. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.16. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.99%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

In related news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc purchased 10,510,800 shares of Nielsen stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $286,944,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,497,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,968,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 26,105,385 shares of company stock worth $715,142,857 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 4th quarter valued at about $997,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 68,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

