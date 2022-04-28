NightDragon Acquisition (NASDAQ:NDACU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 4,535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 4,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of NightDragon Acquisition by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 30,129 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,000.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of cybersecurity, safety, security, and privacy sectors.

