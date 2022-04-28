Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.63

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 28016 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

NHK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on Nighthawk Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Laurentian set a C$3.75 target price on Nighthawk Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Nighthawk Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$3.75 target price on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of C$54.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.81.

Nighthawk Gold ( TSE:NHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Douglas Cudney bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,746,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,684,645.70. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 227,500 shares of company stock worth $190,720.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

