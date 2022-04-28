Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,387 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 34.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,762 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NSC traded up $5.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $268.21. 28,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,589. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $238.62 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $267.87 and a 200 day moving average of $276.30. The firm has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.26.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

