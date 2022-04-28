Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $262.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $238.62 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.30.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.26.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

