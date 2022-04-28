Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Issues Earnings Results

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 37.83%.
Shares of NFBK traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.07.
In related news, CEO Steven M. Klein purchased 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $55,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.
NFBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.
About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)
Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.
