Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on May 16th

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th.
Northwest Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Northwest Bancshares has a payout ratio of 82.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Northwest Bancshares to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.2%.
Shares of NWBI stock opened at $12.75 on Thursday. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.93.
In related news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $84,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. 60.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages recently commented on NWBI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.01.
About Northwest Bancshares (Get Rating)
Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.
