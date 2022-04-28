Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on May 16th

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th.

Northwest Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Northwest Bancshares has a payout ratio of 82.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Northwest Bancshares to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.2%.

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $12.75 on Thursday. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.93.

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $84,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. 60.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on NWBI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.01.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

