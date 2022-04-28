Norwood Financial Corp Buys New Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,322,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,752,000 after acquiring an additional 357,886 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,196,000 after acquiring an additional 953,521 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,820,000 after acquiring an additional 470,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,504,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,877,000 after acquiring an additional 36,811 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total value of $43,213,795.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,573,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,811,284,409.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.39.

Shares of LLY traded up $5.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $290.97. 117,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,559. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $178.58 and a 52-week high of $314.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.11. The firm has a market cap of $277.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.