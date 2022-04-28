Norwood Financial Corp Invests $41,000 in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.31.

Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,542. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $71.07 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

