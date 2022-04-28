Norwood Financial Corp Invests $60,000 in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $70.40. The stock had a trading volume of 39,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,164. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.96 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $653,760.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,146 shares of company stock worth $2,029,395. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PEG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

