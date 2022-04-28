Norwood Financial Corp Invests $94,000 in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 325,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,230,000 after acquiring an additional 103,718 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 127,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,512,000 after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.
Shares of COF stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.25. 27,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,011,783. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.29. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.88 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Stephens decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.70.
Capital One Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
