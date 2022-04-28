Norwood Financial Corp Makes New $38,000 Investment in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPM. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in RPM International by 2.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 3.6% during the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 40,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the third quarter valued at about $17,083,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 63.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 15,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,376. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.11 and a 12-month high of $101.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.20 and its 200-day moving average is $88.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.99.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

RPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered RPM International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

RPM International Company Profile (Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.