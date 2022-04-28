Norwood Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of CARR stock traded down $2.39 on Thursday, hitting $37.87. 234,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,777,486. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $39.93 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Vertical Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Carrier Global (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.