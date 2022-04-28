Norwood Financial Corp Makes New Investment in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 524.5% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 112.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $493,890.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,449 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

NYSE GDDY traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $85.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,989. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.81. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.70 and a 52 week high of $90.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

