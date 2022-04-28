Norwood Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 2,622 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,146 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,960,563,000 after purchasing an additional 634,955 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,530,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,556,000 after purchasing an additional 223,675 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 29,216,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,226,000 after purchasing an additional 574,414 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,807,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,700,000 after purchasing an additional 51,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $36.29. 572,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,315,480. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $292.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.56. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $35.93 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

