Norwood Financial Corp Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS IEFA traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.66. 21,860,486 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.27. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.