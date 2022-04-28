nOS (NOS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,230.00

nOS (NOS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. During the last seven days, nOS has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One nOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. nOS has a market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

nOS Coin Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for nOS is nos.io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Coin Trading

nOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

