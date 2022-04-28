NovaPoint Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,410 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton raised its position in shares of Walmart by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 331.2% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $17,881,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total transaction of $2,084,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,417,082 shares of company stock valued at $193,907,255 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $156.21. 4,986,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,019,867. The firm has a market cap of $430.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.01 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.17.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

