NovaPoint Capital LLC Grows Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up about 1.5% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $454.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.14.

SPGI traded up $5.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $386.55. 1,689,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $363.54 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.95. The company has a market cap of $93.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

S&P Global Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.