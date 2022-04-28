NovaPoint Capital LLC Sells 50 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

NovaPoint Capital LLC trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 3.3% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HD traded up $10.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $311.76. 4,042,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,957,975. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $315.04 and its 200-day moving average is $357.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. OTR Global raised Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.08.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

