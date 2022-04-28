Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Novartis by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Novartis by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 293,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after acquiring an additional 19,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,739,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,891. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.73 and its 200 day moving average is $85.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

