Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Stock Price Down 9%

Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) dropped 9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.08 and last traded at $5.08. Approximately 28,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 873,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

NUVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Sell-side analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $14,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,457,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,561,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVB. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,734,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,900 shares in the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $10,799,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,339,000 after acquiring an additional 748,225 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,415,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,031,000 after acquiring an additional 669,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 1,196.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 620,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

