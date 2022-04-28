NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) Stock Price Down 7.1%

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 38,134 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 39,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2.82.

NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. NuZee had a negative net margin of 636.74% and a negative return on equity of 114.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUZE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NuZee by 2,422.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 588,018 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuZee in the third quarter worth $201,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuZee in the third quarter worth $114,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of NuZee in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NuZee in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. 7.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE)

NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and suppliers in North America and South Korea. The company provides its products under Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brands. It serves retail and grocery customers, office, and hospitality sectors.

