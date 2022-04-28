NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) Stock Price Down 7.1%

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 38,134 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 39,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2.82.
NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. NuZee had a negative net margin of 636.74% and a negative return on equity of 114.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter.
About NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE)
NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and suppliers in North America and South Korea. The company provides its products under Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brands. It serves retail and grocery customers, office, and hospitality sectors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NuZee (NUZE)
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for NuZee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuZee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.