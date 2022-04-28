O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lessened its stake in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Sprott were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sprott by 15.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after acquiring an additional 42,136 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Sprott by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Sprott by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sprott by 16.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott in the third quarter worth about $544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SII stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.75. The stock had a trading volume of 104,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,201. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.47 and its 200-day moving average is $43.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 1.21. Sprott Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.57 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 21.84%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

SII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

