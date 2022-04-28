O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Grows Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 29,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 3.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

TECK traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.89. 5,352,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,725,309. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.07. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $44.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.09. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.55.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

