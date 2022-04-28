O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Grows Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 674.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,421,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721,153 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $97,830,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,311,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,615 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,161,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,064,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $390,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,992. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.83. 7,221,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,402,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $36.37.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.10%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

