O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,871,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $77,586,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $64,285,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 468.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 526,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,236,000 after purchasing an additional 434,077 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,158,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.36.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.27. The company had a trading volume of 740,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,520. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $100.53 and a one year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.10%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.