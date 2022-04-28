O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc reduced its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises about 2.1% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.40.

Shares of ECL traded up $4.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.31. 1,492,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,059. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.85 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Ecolab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.