O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Purchases 250 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Bunge were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bunge by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,768,000 after buying an additional 190,022 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 2.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 27,535 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 59,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 10.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,902,000 after purchasing an additional 34,631 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

In related news, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $20,112,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $1,731,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,705,813. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BG traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.83. 2,244,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,609. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.54. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.73 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.34%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.56.

Bunge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.