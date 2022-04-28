O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Raises Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 136.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,903 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LUMN shares. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

NYSE:LUMN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,210,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,281,629. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 17.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

