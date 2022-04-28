O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Reduces Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 24.1% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 28.3% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 68,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 738.2% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 47,053 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

EMR stock traded up $1.70 on Thursday, hitting $92.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,319,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,963. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $86.72 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

