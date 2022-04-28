O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lessened its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Nutrien makes up about 3.6% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $10,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 451.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Nutrien from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank cut Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Nutrien from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.85.

Shares of NTR stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $101.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,932,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,728. The firm has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $54.85 and a twelve month high of $117.25.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

