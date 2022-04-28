O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Sells 45 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,043,000 after purchasing an additional 102,335 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,245,000 after acquiring an additional 114,871 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 495,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,441,000 after acquiring an additional 79,747 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $241,021,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 421,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,311,000 after acquiring an additional 65,737 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $8.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $468.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,297,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,863. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $452.89 and a 52 week high of $533.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $495.75.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

