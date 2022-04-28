Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.
Shares of OII stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 3.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.69.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Oceaneering International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.
Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.
