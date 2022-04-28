Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Down 6.3%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) fell 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.79 and last traded at $11.83. 9,097 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 865,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.63.

Several research firms recently commented on OII. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oceaneering International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 3.03.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OII. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

