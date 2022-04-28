Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Trading 8.4% Higher

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 4.95 and last traded at 4.90. 27,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 686,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.52.

OPAD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Offerpad Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 9.50.

Get Offerpad Solutions alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of 4.86 and a 200-day moving average of 5.87.

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported 0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.09 by 0.14. The business had revenue of 867.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 673.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Offerpad Solutions Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Offerpad Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 3.98 per share, for a total transaction of 99,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan Ohara bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 4.17 per share, for a total transaction of 41,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPAD. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,720,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the third quarter worth about $3,096,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the third quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the third quarter worth about $6,664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:OPAD)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.